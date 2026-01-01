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Getting Started with HTTP Toolkit

Getting Started with HTTP Toolkit

HTTP Toolkit is a tool for testing, debugging & developing with HTTP and HTTPS.

If you're looking to develop, test, or debug HTTP traffic, you're in the right place.

Check out the home page for more details, or try it out for yourself by working through the Getting Started guide:

  1. Installing HTTP Toolkit
  2. Intercepting HTTP traffic
  3. Inspecting intercepted traffic
  4. Rewriting intercepted traffic

Have any questions? Send a message, or get in touch on Twitter.