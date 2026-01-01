http standards apis

What is X-Forwarded-For and when can you trust it?

The X-Forwarded-For (XFF) HTTP header provides crucial insight into the origin of web requests. The header works as a mechanism for conveying the original source IP addresses of clients, and not just across one hop, but through chains of multiple intermediaries. This list of IPv4 and IPv6 addresses is helpful to understand where requests have really come from in scenarios where they traverse several servers, proxies, or load balancers. A typical HTTP request goes on a bit of a journey, traversing multiple layers of infrastructure before reaching its destination. Without the "X-Forwarded-For" header, the receiving server would only see the IP address of the last intermediary in the chain (the direct source of the request) rather than the true client origin.