@pimterry You made my day with httptoolkit.tech

Amazing Marco on Twitter

Wow. I switched from AdvancedRestCient and mitmproxy to @HttpToolkit and my life has just changed. I'm noticing additional traffic from my printer I didn't notice with mitmproxy. The configuration is also much more easier to achieve. I've never been a fan of Postman or Insomnia. wget on Twitter

@pimterry knows what he is doing. Great code in HTTP toolkit. Rookie Coder on Twitter

I've been using this for the past year and it is amazing!

...

HTTP toolkit is a must-have for every single developer tool box. ElijahLynn on Reddit

I just tried @HttpToolkit after used charles.

Wow! Less than 5 minutes to make my Ubuntu intercept https traffic from my smartphone. Fast and simple!



And it's open source ! ᴀɴᴛʜᴏɴʏ ʜɪᴠᴇʀᴛ on Twitter

HTTP Toolkit is a nice looking and intuitive tool to intercept, view, and debug HTTP(S) endpoints...



During the preparation of this article, HTTP Toolkit has been the tool working best out of the box — no configuration was necessary. Logrocket How to debug encrypted network traffic in React Native

@HttpToolkit Just tested it. Works like a charm! Thank you so much! Johannes Wuensch on Twitter

If you ever want to easily look at what api calls your non-browser process is making, then httptoolkit.tech is really effective and trivial to setup. Saved me a lot of time, a very neat tool. Guy Gascoigne-Piggford on Twitter

what an awesome tool!! AkaaZaan on Twitter

Dude your tool is #@!%*€& amazing thank you so much! Mahmozilla on Reddit

Working with @erkang to get past an unexpected API response uploading #jupiterone security policies to #confluence for our customers. Bumped into httptoolkit.tech amazed how it just worked to trace HTTP from any Terminal.app sub-process! Adam Williams on Twitter

Stumbled upon a nice find - it's an open source alternative software to the likes of Burp Suite etc. Very handy and neatly done, have a look: httptoolkit.tech @HttpToolkit @pimterry Emma Heffernan (IRE 🇮🇪) on Twitter

HTTP Toolkit provides automatically targeted interception for specific clients, including HTTPS setup, rather than intercepting everything from your entire computer, and so avoids capturing irrelevant traffic or disrupting other applications. Geekflare HTTP Client and Web Debugging Proxy to Troubleshoot Applications

@httptoolkit is one of the most useful debugging tools EVER! You can intercept all HTTPS requests AND responses and MOCK responses! So FUDGING valuable!



So excited to see this tool develop and just submitted a software request to my company! Elijah Lynn on Twitter

Awesome tool! Really makes your life easier than having to intercept with Charles. Catalinghita8 on Reddit

@forrestbrazeal I’m always impressed at the thought that went into it when I fire up @HttpToolkit Sam Yates on Twitter

@HttpToolkit Thank you for your quick response! I really like your tool and will recommend it to anyone inspecting the privacy issues of websites :) Heikki Tolvanen on Twitter

Great tool for debugging and mocking HTTP requests httptoolkit.tech #debugging #softwaredevelopment Petr Stribny on Twitter

Where I had trouble getting Fiddler to recognize calls made from my terminal, HTTP Toolkit just worked immediately. Bearer.sh Top Tools to Make Debugging APIs Easier

When it comes to flutter app penetration testing it's a nightmare for me. But today I found an awesome tool #HttpToolkit which helps to inspect flutter app traffic with a seamless connection. Thank you @HttpToolkit. Manikanta on Twitter

Amazing tool! Super simple to setup, and just works. Aestran on Reddit

I love @pimterry's @HttpToolkit so damn much, it's the only thing that let me intercept Android apps' requests, and did it with just two clicks.



I'm just stunned, fantastic work. Stavros on Twitter

Excellent open-source HTTP debugging! httptoolkit.tech @HttpToolkit Rafael Gonzaga on Twitter

OK, confirmed by @HttpToolkit (which is ace BTW!), Chrome (stable) is not making HTTP requests to my endpoint for NEL and there's no way to debug it...unless someone knows something I don't. Neil Craig on Twitter

Tried out @HttpToolkit to custom map some requests on Android. Very impressed with it, good UI and the automatic certificate setup with emulator is great Tiago Almeida on Twitter

Your tool is way better than Charles

...

Editing requests on the go without doing any extra work is just amazing. Postal_card on Reddit

...super helpful for debugging, testing, and quick API prototyping Nordic APIs Top 25+ API Testing Tools

