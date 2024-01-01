Frida Mobile Interception Scripts
Frida scripts to directly MitM all HTTPS traffic from a target mobile application.
Frida Mobile Interception Scripts
Frida scripts to directly MitM all HTTPS traffic from a target mobile application.
This repo contains Frida scripts designed to do everything required for fully automated HTTPS MitM interception on mobile devices.
This set of scripts can be used all together, to handle interception, manage certificate trust & disable certificate pinning & transparency checks, for MitM interception of HTTP(S) traffic on Android and iOS, or they can be used and tweaked independently to hook just specific features.