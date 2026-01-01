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On mobile? Send a link to your computer to download HTTP Toolkit there:

No spam, no newsletters - just a quick & easy download link

Download for Windows
pricing

Developer tools
built for professionals

Your time is valuable. HTTP Toolkit gives you instant insight and access into every request & response, with zero hassle. Test clients, debug APIs and catch bugs, all at lightning speed.

Save 25%

Hobbyist

Free

On mobile? Send a link to your computer to download HTTP Toolkit there:

No spam, no newsletters - just a quick & easy download link

Download for Windows

Includes all the basic features you need to start viewing & rewriting your HTTP traffic:

  • Automatically intercept all supported clients

  • Inspect and debug raw HTTP data

  • Filter, delete & pin requests

  • Manually rewrite intercepted traffic with request & response breakpoints

  • Send your own requests directly with the built-in HTTP client tools

Professional

per month

All Hobbyist features, plus:

  • Automated HTTP mocking & rewriting including traffic redirection, mock responses, and errors & timeouts.

  • Reusable Modify & Send tools. Persistent by default, plus import/export so you can store, reuse & share your rules & requests

  • Import/export for all traffic as HARs or ready-to-use code for 20+ tools.

  • Advanced HTTP debugging tools including compression & caching analysis, and 'resend' functionality.

  • Validation & API documentation for 2600+ built-in APIs, from AWS to GitHub to Stripe, plus your own custom OpenAPI specs.

  • Advanced customization including TLS passthrough, proxy ports, whitelisted & client certificates, and upstream proxies.

  • Support open-source development!

Team

per user, per month

Get in touch

All Hobbyist and Professional features, plus...

  • Centralized billing to simplify payment for your team

  • Licensed to your team, not permanently linked to individuals

  • Team workspaces for low-friction collaboration (coming soon)

Options available on request:

  • Fixed-term bespoke licensing

  • Private support

  • Self-hosted infrastructure

  • Training & consultancy

  • Bulk discounts

Want to manage an existing account? Log into your dashboard ataccounts.httptoolkit.tech.

Hobbyist

Features

Choose the perfect plan for your business needs

Core Features

Intercept all supported clients

Inspect any raw HTTP data

Filter and prune intercepted sessions

Rewrite traffic manually

Manually send HTTP requests

100% Open Source

Automated Rules

Configure mock responses

Transform messages automatically

Inject errors & timeouts

Create rules directly from real traffic

Supercharged Debugging Tools

Build custom filter aliases

Edit & resend intercepted requests

Analyze HTTP compression & caching

Get docs & validation for 2600+ APIs

Import & Export

Import and export your rules

Import and export intercepted traffic

Export requests as ready-to-use code

Advanced Configuration

Customize proxy port & HTTP versions

Pass through TLS unintercepted

Reconfigure upstream TLS settings

Redirect traffic through upstream proxies

Add your own custom OpenAPI specs

Choose your own custom UI theme

Billing & Management

Account licensed to a single individual

Transferrable licenses

Centralized payment

Centralized account management

Professional

Features

Choose the perfect plan for your business needs

Core Features

Intercept all supported clients

Inspect any raw HTTP data

Filter and prune intercepted sessions

Rewrite traffic manually

Manually send HTTP requests

100% Open Source

Automated Rules

Configure mock responses

Transform messages automatically

Inject errors & timeouts

Create rules directly from real traffic

Supercharged Debugging Tools

Build custom filter aliases

Edit & resend intercepted requests

Analyze HTTP compression & caching

Get docs & validation for 2600+ APIs

Import & Export

Import and export your rules

Import and export intercepted traffic

Export requests as ready-to-use code

Advanced Configuration

Customize proxy port & HTTP versions

Pass through TLS unintercepted

Reconfigure upstream TLS settings

Redirect traffic through upstream proxies

Add your own custom OpenAPI specs

Choose your own custom UI theme

Billing & Management

Account licensed to a single individual

Transferrable licenses

Centralized payment

Centralized account management

Team

Get in touch

Features

Choose the perfect plan for your business needs

Core Features

Intercept all supported clients

Inspect any raw HTTP data

Filter and prune intercepted sessions

Rewrite traffic manually

Manually send HTTP requests

100% Open Source

Automated Rules

Configure mock responses

Transform messages automatically

Inject errors & timeouts

Create rules directly from real traffic

Supercharged Debugging Tools

Build custom filter aliases

Edit & resend intercepted requests

Analyze HTTP compression & caching

Get docs & validation for 2600+ APIs

Import & Export

Import and export your rules

Import and export intercepted traffic

Export requests as ready-to-use code

Advanced Configuration

Customize proxy port & HTTP versions

Pass through TLS unintercepted

Reconfigure upstream TLS settings

Redirect traffic through upstream proxies

Add your own custom OpenAPI specs

Choose your own custom UI theme

Billing & Management

Account licensed to a single individual

Transferrable licenses

Centralized payment

Centralized account management

Features

Choose the perfect plan for your business needs

Hobbyist

On mobile? Send a link to your computer to download HTTP Toolkit there:

No spam, no newsletters - just a quick & easy download link

Download for Windows

Professional

Team

Get in touch

Core Features

Intercept all supported clients

Inspect any raw HTTP data

Filter and prune intercepted sessions

Rewrite traffic manually

Manually send HTTP requests

100% Open Source

Automated Rules

Configure mock responses

Transform messages automatically

Inject errors & timeouts

Create rules directly from real traffic

Supercharged Debugging Tools

Build custom filter aliases

Edit & resend intercepted requests

Analyze HTTP compression & caching

Get docs & validation for 2600+ APIs

Import & Export

Import and export your rules

Import and export intercepted traffic

Export requests as ready-to-use code

Advanced Configuration

Customize proxy port & HTTP versions

Pass through TLS unintercepted

Reconfigure upstream TLS settings

Redirect traffic through upstream proxies

Add your own custom OpenAPI specs

Choose your own custom UI theme

Billing & Management

Account licensed to a single individual

Transferrable licenses

Centralized payment

Centralized account management

Frequently Asked Questions

See more FAQs

Pro accounts give you access to all paid product features, from import/export of intercepted traffic & rewriting rules to advanced configuration options.

Your Pro account can be used on as many devices as you like, by logging into each device separately.

The account is permanently linked to a single individual - the primary user of the registered email address - and must not be shared or transferred. If it's clear that an account is being shared between multiple users then your account may be terminated (although we'll always get in touch with you about this first).