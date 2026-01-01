Developer tools
built for professionals
Your time is valuable. HTTP Toolkit gives you instant insight and access into every request & response, with zero hassle. Test clients, debug APIs and catch bugs, all at lightning speed.
Save 25%
Hobbyist
Free
On mobile? Send a link to your computer to download HTTP Toolkit there:
No spam, no newsletters - just a quick & easy download link
Includes all the basic features you need to start viewing & rewriting your HTTP traffic:
Automatically intercept all supported clients
Inspect and debug raw HTTP data
Filter, delete & pin requests
Manually rewrite intercepted traffic with request & response breakpoints
Send your own requests directly with the built-in HTTP client tools
Professional
per month
All Hobbyist features, plus:
Automated HTTP mocking & rewriting including traffic redirection, mock responses, and errors & timeouts.
Reusable Modify & Send tools. Persistent by default, plus import/export so you can store, reuse & share your rules & requests
Import/export for all traffic as HARsopens in a new tab or ready-to-use code for 20+ tools.
Advanced HTTP debugging tools including compression & caching analysis, and 'resend' functionality.
Validation & API documentation for 2600+ built-in APIs, from AWS to GitHub to Stripe, plus your own custom OpenAPIopens in a new tab specs.
Advanced customization including TLS passthrough, proxy ports, whitelisted & client certificates, and upstream proxies.
Support open-source development!
Team
per user, per month
All Hobbyist and Professional features, plus...
Centralized billing to simplify payment for your team
Licensed to your team, not permanently linked to individuals
Team workspaces for low-friction collaboration (coming soon)
Options available on request:
Fixed-term bespoke licensing
Private support
Self-hosted infrastructure
Training & consultancy
Bulk discounts
Want to manage an existing account? Log into your dashboard ataccounts.httptoolkit.techopens in a new tab.
Hobbyist
Features
Choose the perfect plan for your business needs
Core Features
Intercept all supported clients
Inspect any raw HTTP data
Filter and prune intercepted sessions
Rewrite traffic manually
Manually send HTTP requests
100% Open Source
Automated Rules
Configure mock responses
–
Transform messages automatically
–
Inject errors & timeouts
–
Create rules directly from real traffic
–
Supercharged Debugging Tools
Build custom filter aliases
–
Edit & resend intercepted requests
–
Analyze HTTP compression & caching
–
Get docs & validation for 2600+ APIs
–
Import & Export
Import and export your rules
–
Import and export intercepted traffic
–
Export requests as ready-to-use code
–
Advanced Configuration
Customize proxy port & HTTP versions
–
Pass through TLS unintercepted
–
Reconfigure upstream TLS settings
–
Redirect traffic through upstream proxies
–
Add your own custom OpenAPI specs
–
Choose your own custom UI theme
–
Billing & Management
Account licensed to a single individual
–
Transferrable licenses
–
Centralized payment
–
Centralized account management
–
Professional
Features
Choose the perfect plan for your business needs
Core Features
Intercept all supported clients
Inspect any raw HTTP data
Filter and prune intercepted sessions
Rewrite traffic manually
Manually send HTTP requests
100% Open Source
Automated Rules
Configure mock responses
Transform messages automatically
Inject errors & timeouts
Create rules directly from real traffic
Supercharged Debugging Tools
Build custom filter aliases
Edit & resend intercepted requests
Analyze HTTP compression & caching
Get docs & validation for 2600+ APIs
Import & Export
Import and export your rules
Import and export intercepted traffic
Export requests as ready-to-use code
Advanced Configuration
Customize proxy port & HTTP versions
Pass through TLS unintercepted
Reconfigure upstream TLS settings
Redirect traffic through upstream proxies
Add your own custom OpenAPI specs
Choose your own custom UI theme
Billing & Management
Account licensed to a single individual
Transferrable licenses
–
Centralized payment
–
Centralized account management
–
TeamGet in touch
Features
Choose the perfect plan for your business needs
Core Features
Intercept all supported clients
Inspect any raw HTTP data
Filter and prune intercepted sessions
Rewrite traffic manually
Manually send HTTP requests
100% Open Source
Automated Rules
Configure mock responses
Transform messages automatically
Inject errors & timeouts
Create rules directly from real traffic
Supercharged Debugging Tools
Build custom filter aliases
Edit & resend intercepted requests
Analyze HTTP compression & caching
Get docs & validation for 2600+ APIs
Import & Export
Import and export your rules
Import and export intercepted traffic
Export requests as ready-to-use code
Advanced Configuration
Customize proxy port & HTTP versions
Pass through TLS unintercepted
Reconfigure upstream TLS settings
Redirect traffic through upstream proxies
Add your own custom OpenAPI specs
Choose your own custom UI theme
Billing & Management
Account licensed to a single individual
–
Transferrable licenses
Centralized payment
Centralized account management
Features
Choose the perfect plan for your business needs
Hobbyist
On mobile? Send a link to your computer to download HTTP Toolkit there:
No spam, no newsletters - just a quick & easy download link
Professional
TeamGet in touch
Core Features
Intercept all supported clients
Inspect any raw HTTP data
Filter and prune intercepted sessions
Rewrite traffic manually
Manually send HTTP requests
100% Open Source
Automated Rules
Configure mock responses
–
Transform messages automatically
–
Inject errors & timeouts
–
Create rules directly from real traffic
–
Supercharged Debugging Tools
Build custom filter aliases
–
Edit & resend intercepted requests
–
Analyze HTTP compression & caching
–
Get docs & validation for 2600+ APIs
–
Import & Export
Import and export your rules
–
Import and export intercepted traffic
–
Export requests as ready-to-use code
–
Advanced Configuration
Customize proxy port & HTTP versions
–
Pass through TLS unintercepted
–
Reconfigure upstream TLS settings
–
Redirect traffic through upstream proxies
–
Add your own custom OpenAPI specs
–
Choose your own custom UI theme
–
Billing & Management
Account licensed to a single individual
–
–
Transferrable licenses
–
–
Centralized payment
–
–
Centralized account management
–
–
Frequently Asked QuestionsSee more FAQs
Pro accounts give you access to all paid product features, from import/export of intercepted traffic & rewriting rules to advanced configuration options.
Your Pro account can be used on as many devices as you like, by logging into each device separately.
The account is permanently linked to a single individual - the primary user of the registered email address - and must not be shared or transferred. If it's clear that an account is being shared between multiple users then your account may be terminated (although we'll always get in touch with you about this first).